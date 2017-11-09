Liverpool Set to Pay Cash Bonus to League One Side With Starlet Preparing for First England Start

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Liverpool could be set to pay out a sizeable bonus to Charlton Athletic this week, thanks to a clause in Reds defender Joe Gomez's 2015 move to Anfield which entitles the League One side to £250,000 once the youngster starts an England international.

The Mail report that the defender, who was called up to the senior side for the first time for upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil, looks set to earn his old side a chunk of spending money more than two years after departing for Merseyside. 

The 20-year-old has started the majority of the club's Premier League games at right-back this season, with fellow starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold challenging him for starts in place of the injured Nathaniel Clyne. 

Achilles and ACL injuries have plagued Gomez's early years under Jurgen Klopp, but a string of impressive performances for the Reds this season - along with a number of injuries to first and second-choice players for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions side - have seen the six-time England Under-21 international brought into the senior fold. 

He even managed to avoid being part of the Reds' worst result of the season so far, the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, with Alexander-Arnold preferred to him. After sitting out the following week against Burnley, Gomez has played every minute of the Reds' next six top flight matches. 

His experience at the very top level is limited though, featuring just once so far in the Champions League group stage - getting sent off for a second bookable offence in a 2-2 draw with Sevilla before being left on the bench for a double-header against Maribor after serving a one-match suspension against Spartak. 

