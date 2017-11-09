Newcastle Set to Receive Sizeable Cash Windfall Ahead of January Transfer Window

Newcastle United's January transfer budget is set to receive a sizeable boost after the club are set to for a windfall from the Premier League's centralised prize pot from the television deal.

The news will come as music to Rafa Benitez's ears following a summer bereft of cash to splash to strengthen his side, as the Magpies are set to welcome a chunk of the £80m, which is divided amongst the 20 Premier League clubs.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

According to the Chronicle Live, Newcastle are set to receive £21m in January for their televised games this season, as they will bank a standard £10m and an extra £1m for each of their televised games up to the end of January - of which there are 11.

The remainder of the money secured throughout the Premier League season from merit - their final position in the table - and facility fees is received through monthly payments and a larger sum in the summer, expected to be around £40m.

#amandastaveley buy Newcastle,sign Rafa long term, invest 50million in players in January and you will be a toon hero — Steve (@steeeevvoooo) October 3, 2017

Further reports state the Magpies transfer budget will be boosted by a further £6m following the departures of Siem De Jong and Grant Hanley, with Emmanuel Riviere and Tim Krul also making room in the wage book after they left St James' Park.

As a result of the impending windfall Benitez met with the club's head of recruitment, Steve Nickson, on Monday to discuss two shortlists of transfer targets which will be dependent on the financial backing he receives.

However, it has been said that despite the on-going discussions over the ownership of the club, Newcastle will have money to spend in January even if Mike Ashley remains in charge whilst Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners group continue to carry out their due diligence on the club.