Sergio Ramos Throws Support Behind Neymar Joining Real Madrid While Joking About Sister's Birthday

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has thrown his support behind former Barcelona star Neymar one day making the move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Bernabeu.

Ramos showered praise on the 25-year-old and admitted "you never know what can happen", amid wild speculation linking the Brazilian to the the Spanish capital. 

Neymar stunned the football world in the summer when he joined PSG for a world record fee of £200m this summer. However, despite scintillating form on the pitch - which has seen Neymar score seven and assist five in eight Ligue 1 outings - the honeymoon period in France is said to be over for the forward, with some reports suggesting he is unhappy at the club managed by Unai Emery.

DANI POZO/GettyImages

Amid the torrent of speculation, some reports have even linked Neymar with an astonishing move to Real Madrid. Responding to those links, Ramos has made it clear that he would welcome Neymar to the fold with open arms, if such a shocking move were ever to actually materialise. 

He told Cadena Ser: "I like to have the best and it's clear Neymar is one of them.

"Maybe it was easier for him to go to PSG, instead of directly to Real Madrid. They are personal decisions, I think he's one of the best in the world, you never know what can happen because football goes around a lot.

"I already have the door open for him if he wants to come. I also have a good relationship with him.

Ramos also joked that negotiations with Neymar would have to deal with the issue of his sister's birthday - a date for which he has been absent from games for for three consecutive seasons.

Ramos joked: "We would have to agree with the sister's birthday, that would have to be valued."

Despite the increasing speculation surrounding his life in Paris, Neymar has continued to hit the scoreboard so far this season as he has netted 11 goals in all competitions so far this season, which has PSG comfortably positioned at the top of both Ligue 1 and their Champions League group. 

