Borussia Dortmund Refusing to Rule Out January Signings Amid Poor Run of Form

By 90Min
November 10, 2017

German Bundesliga side Borrusia Dortmund will be keeping their options open as it relates to January transfers, given the way things have gone so far this season.

The side are nearly out of the Champions League, having garnered a meagre two points from their first four games, with just two left to play.

They are also now third on the Bundesliga table, trailing Bayern Munich by six points, and their last four matches in the league have yielded a single point.

There is a level of panic around BVB at the moment, but CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has stated that the club could look to the market and make a purchase if there is someone available who could help the situation.

FBL-GER-SUPERCUP-DORTMUND-BAYERN-MUNICH

"If we believe that someone would make us better, then it's possible," he said to Sky (H/T ESPN).

Sporting director Michael Zorc chimed in, insisting that Dortmund will focus on within, whilst paying close attention to the market.

"We will monitor our development very closely and also what's on the market," he said. "We won't debate our personnel at this stage of the Hinrunde (first half of the Bundesliga season). It would only divert from our actual problems."

The club's Champions League hopes look quite slim at the moment. And it would take a remarkable effort to see them qualify, as they would have to defeat both Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid to go through to the next round of the competition.

