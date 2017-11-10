Would You Take Me Back? Neymar Visited Barcelona & Asked Old Teammates Awkward Question

Ex-Barcelona superstar Neymar reportedly asked his former Camp Nou team-mates if they would willingly take him back on an impromptu recent visit to the Catalan club.

According to Sport, Neymar arrived with his young son, Davi Lucca, and was his usual smiling self around his old colleagues and friends.

It was then that he apparently asked, 'Would you take me back?', a joke as part of the banter.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

Emotions are still raw in Catalunya over the controversial €222m deal that ripped the Brazilian away against the wishes of Barcelona.

The local media, seemingly as bitter as the club, have pushed an agenda that Neymar is unhappy in France and already regrets turning his back on Barça.

That stance is perfectly summed up by Sport's closing paragraph on his visit, which reads: 'No amount of petrodollars, illuminations of the Eiffel Tower or anything else provided by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, seems like it will be able to buy the greatness of being at a club like Barcelona.'

Whether Neymar is genuinely unhappy is not known. Publicly, he isn't showing any signs of it, but it won't stop those with a vested interest in Barcelona claiming that he is and consistently declaring that he made the wrong decision to go.

Teaming up with Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe in Paris, Neymar has helped PSG return to the top of Ligue 1 after the club's run of four consecutive titles was ended by Monaco.

They are four points clear of the reigning champions after 12 games, with Neymar scoring seven times in the league, as well as four in the Champions League.