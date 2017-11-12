San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski will donate at least one percent of his salary to high-impact soccer charities as part of the Common Goal movement.

Wondolowski is the first male American soccer player to announce his pariticpation in the movement, which was started by Manchester United's Juan Mata. U.S. women's national team members Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Heather O'Reilly. Twenty other professional soccer players from around the world have also committed to donating part of their salary.

“I want to look back on my career and be able to say I had an impact both on and off the pitch,” Wondolowski told sjearthquakes.com. “To me, this not only means winning trophies but also doing my bit to advance the use of soccer as a tool for social change. This is something I’ve been passionate about for a long time and through Common Goal I can now join forces with other players who feel the same way.”

Rapinoe also commented on Wondolowski's pledge.

“Chris is a player who has led by example for more than a decade and helped raise the profile of U.S. Soccer in the process,” Rapinoe said. “With today’s announcement, I look forward to him raising the profile of Common Goal as well.”