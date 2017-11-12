Leicester City Signing Adrien Silva Left Furious After Made to Endure Difficult Transfer Process

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

Leicester City's £22m summer signing, Adrien Silva was furious when news broke that his transfer from Sporting Lisbon to the Foxes went through too late. 

Silva believes that he has been hit the hardest by the failure in negotiation, as the two clubs prevented a smooth transfer reaching fruition due to the paperwork being processed too late when negotiating. 

The Portuguese man was not going to keep quiet about the situation and did eventually speak out, after being calmed down. Portuguese news site Record quoted him as saying: "I wanted to talk, the injustice was very great. 


"I was disgusted by this, but the people calmed me, they advised me to I had to let go of a painful time to express myself in a calmer, less aggressive way. It was the best decision.”

The midfielder looked to ensure that the Portuguese public understood how much he was forced to give up in order for his move to go through, and although he did not give an explicit explanation, it does seem that he sacrificed a lot financially and let Sporting take all the profits. 

Portugal's Publico quoted the midfielder as saying: “The negotiations for my transfer to Leicester were very difficult. I had to make a lot of concessions to Sporting, I will not talk about them.

"it’s between me and the club, but I want to make it clear that I had to give up things so that negotiations could go forward… I felt a great disillusionment with everything that happened, which I was not responsible for, but I am the big loser.”

Sporting President Bruno De Carvalho is known for being a tough negotiator and it would be no surprise if he did drive a hard bargain, while Silva was trying to push through a move.

As for now the 28-year-old is ineligible to play, but will be salivating over the possibility to resume first-team football after the first of January.

