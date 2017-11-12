For the Love of the Game: Two Ex-Premier League Players Join Non-League Side Egerton FC

Former Trinidad & Tobago international Jlloyd Samuel spent 12 years in the Premier League playing for the likes of Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers before finishing his league career in Iran.

Samuel has however resurfaced as BBC Sport reports that the 36-year-old has become the player-manager of Egerton FC in the 12th tier of English football.

ATTA KENARE/GettyImages

He plays and manages the Chesire League One side with former Ajax midfielder Dean Gorre as well as American businessman Jim Cherneski.

The former Bolton man is trying to use his years of contacts to attract other ex Premier League stars, having already brought in former West Bromwich Albion striker Nathan Ellington last month.

It is believed that Emile Heskey will make his way to the non-league side as well and current pundit Robbie Savage coaches the club's under-12s squad.

When asked about the decision he made, Samuel said he believes that playing for Egerton adds a sense of nostalgia.

"The team were shocked when I said I would play," he said. "Sometimes I think I am crazy.

"I play on pitches that I have not played on since I was 12. There was one where it was raining like crazy, a proper mudbath. I was thinking 'what am I doing here?' But I just still love playing."

After retiring from professional football, Samuel wanted to keep fit and so he first took over the clubs training and ran a development programme for the past year.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

He enjoys both playing and coach for the side but does not believe management is his long term ambition.

Ellington, who is also 36, joined the side after unsuccessful spells following the end of his competitive career at Southport in 2013.

"When I came home I realised I had been out of the game for so long, I couldn't get back into it. I ended up having to stop at 33," he told BBC Sport.

"This is back to how it all began. I take it seriously because I want to win games, but there is not as much pressure on this level - I just have to get myself good enough to play 90 minutes."



