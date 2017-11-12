For the Love of the Game: Two Ex-Premier League Players Join Non-League Side Egerton FC

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

Former Trinidad & Tobago international Jlloyd Samuel spent 12 years in the Premier League playing for the likes of Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers before finishing his league career in Iran. 

Samuel has however resurfaced as BBC Sport reports that the 36-year-old has become the player-manager of Egerton FC in the 12th tier of English football. 

ATTA KENARE/GettyImages

He plays and manages the Chesire League One side with former Ajax midfielder Dean Gorre as well as American businessman Jim Cherneski. 

The former Bolton man is trying to use his years of contacts to attract other ex Premier League stars, having already brought in former West Bromwich Albion striker Nathan Ellington last month. 

It is believed that Emile Heskey will make his way to the non-league side as well and current pundit Robbie Savage coaches the club's under-12s squad. 

FBL-ENG-FA CUP-LIVERPOOL-BOLTON

When asked about the decision he made, Samuel said he believes that playing for Egerton adds a sense of nostalgia.

"The team were shocked when I said I would play," he said. "Sometimes I think I am crazy.

"I play on pitches that I have not played on since I was 12. There was one where it was raining like crazy, a proper mudbath. I was thinking 'what am I doing here?' But I just still love playing."

After retiring from professional football, Samuel wanted to keep fit and so he first took over the clubs training and ran a development programme for the past year.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

He enjoys both playing and coach for the side but does not believe management is his long term ambition. 

Ellington, who is also 36, joined the side after unsuccessful spells following the end of his competitive career at Southport in 2013. 

"When I came home I realised I had been out of the game for so long, I couldn't get back into it. I ended up having to stop at 33," he told BBC Sport.

"This is back to how it all began. I take it seriously because I want to win games, but there is not as much pressure on this level - I just have to get myself good enough to play 90 minutes."


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters