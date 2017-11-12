Report Makes the Case for the Defence of Tony Pulis as Pressure Mounts on Struggling West Brom Boss

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

Calls have been growing ever louder for Tony Pulis' head over at the Hawthorns in recent weeks, with the Baggies on a winless run of games stretching back to August.

Messages on social media are now being echoed on matchdays by Albion fans, and there is definite concern about the direction the club is being taken in at the moment.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

A number of fans are alarmed with what they are seeing and are keen to see a replacement after only 11 league games, but a report from the Express & Star has outlined why it isn't necessarily a good idea.

It reads: "It is not that simple to cut the cord. Sacking a manager is just half the job, and the easy half at that. Appointing a suitable and superior successor is far more difficult and there is no point swinging the axe if the man you bring in is worse.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"The question still remains, who is worth the risk? Premier League experience is always preferable, and inexperience in the top tier will - rightly or wrongly - count against potential candidates from the Championship like Derby’s Gary Rowett, Fulham’s Slaviša Jokanović and Bristol City’s Lee Johnson.


"Not that all Premier League experience is welcome. Available managers like Francesco Guidolin, Aitor Karanka, Slaven Bilic, and Frank de Boer have not done enough at this level to warrant the gamble. It would be easier to appoint a manager out of work, but the desirable ones that are available may be reticent to come."

The report goes on to discuss the possibility of appointing candidates such as Derek McInnes, Craig Shakespeare, Gary Megson, Walter Mazzarri, Sam Allardyce or Brendan Rodgers, before concluding that there is no current stand-out name worth replacing Pulis - who has built a solid foundation at the club - for.

West Brom host champions Chelsea at home when the Premier League returns next weekend, which could be make or break for the Welshman.

