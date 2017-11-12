Tottenham Youngster Harry Winks Receives Support After Nightclub Selfie Causes Consternation dd

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

Tottenham Hostpur midfielder Harry Winks was spotted in a Watford nightclub on Saturday night and caused a reaction on social media that you may not have expected. 

The 21-year-old took a photo with a member of the public on Saturday evening at the nightclub Pryzm which was then posted on Twitter. 

The member of the public then seemed to make a dig at the midfielder after Winks had to pull out of England's upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Germany. 

The Spurs youngster has to pull out after getting a knock in their last Premier League outing against Crystal Palace which they ended up to win 1-0. 

It looks to have aggrieved the member of the public after not just one Tottenham player pulled out of the games but three, Harry Kane and Dele Alli the other two. Especially with the North London derby taking place on Saturday lunchtime.

Despite the photo, the received reaction was against Nikhil Shah and the 21-year-old England international received rapturous amounts of support.

Harry Winks didn't seem to be under the influence of any alcohol and with the Tweet tagging The Sun newspaper, it all looks to be an attempt to get some spotlight. 

England seemed to cope without the Spurs trio Alli, Kane and Winks against Germany on Friday night. They face Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters