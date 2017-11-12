Tottenham Youngster Harry Winks Receives Support After Nightclub Selfie Causes Consternation dd

Tottenham Hostpur midfielder Harry Winks was spotted in a Watford nightclub on Saturday night and caused a reaction on social media that you may not have expected.

The 21-year-old took a photo with a member of the public on Saturday evening at the nightclub Pryzm which was then posted on Twitter.

Harry winks meant to be “injured” instead he’s getting pissed at pryzm in Watford @TheSun pic.twitter.com/ItpUbp0zyo — Nikhil Shah (@nickolodeon16) November 12, 2017

The member of the public then seemed to make a dig at the midfielder after Winks had to pull out of England's upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Germany.

The Spurs youngster has to pull out after getting a knock in their last Premier League outing against Crystal Palace which they ended up to win 1-0.

It looks to have aggrieved the member of the public after not just one Tottenham player pulled out of the games but three, Harry Kane and Dele Alli the other two. Especially with the North London derby taking place on Saturday lunchtime.

Despite the photo, the received reaction was against Nikhil Shah and the 21-year-old England international received rapturous amounts of support.

BREAKING : 21 year old man goes to nightclub on a Saturday Night. — 🇮🇪 (@Aldertonghen_) November 12, 2017

If you’re injured you’re apparently supposed to be on house arrest now. Also tags that rag of a paper too. — BM (@IconicUnited) November 12, 2017

Wow what a rare breed. So what if he went out... Not exactly recovering from spinal surgery is he?! — Craig Zece (@zece7) November 12, 2017

Harry Winks didn't seem to be under the influence of any alcohol and with the Tweet tagging The Sun newspaper, it all looks to be an attempt to get some spotlight.

England seemed to cope without the Spurs trio Alli, Kane and Winks against Germany on Friday night. They face Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday evening.