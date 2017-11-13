Michael Owen Infuriates Liverpool Fans During Interview With French TV Station Canal+

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Michael Owen's frosty relationship with Liverpool fans got worse after he thanked Karim Benzema for allowing him to join Man Utd in 2009, according to GiveMeSport.

Owen was being interviewed by French TV station Canal+, and discussed how Benzema's move to Real Madrid eight years ago allowed him to join United the same summer. 

He proceeded to thank the French striker for allowing the move to happen, a transfer which completely tainted his relationship with Liverpool fans five years after his exit.

“I’ve got a lot to thank him for,” Owen said. “He might not know, but I wouldn’t have gone to Manchester United if it wasn’t for Benzema because I think Manchester United wanted to buy Benzema and he chose Real Madrid and I was told by Sir Alex Ferguson ‘we want Benzema but if Benzema doesn’t come, then you’re coming’.

Owen's comments have unsurprisingly angered Reds fans and comes not long after fans created a petition to have him removed as the club's international ambassador. Liverpool fans on Twitter were quick to give their furious thoughts on Owen's latest comments, and calls for him to be sacked were made again.

One user said: "Honestly, let's start a petition and start circulating it round Twitter/Facebook." Another said: "So disrespectful. Not even surprised at this stage." His comments come not long after he described Manchester United as "we", and one fan even suggested some club legends that should replace him.

The user said: "Please. There are so many better options than him. Garcia, Gerrard, Carragher, Riise to name a few." 

Owen used to be a hero at Anfield, coming through the youth system and going on to score 158 goals in 297 for the senior team, winning the 2001 Ballon d'Or in the process before his departure in 2004.

