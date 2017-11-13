Tottenham Set to Join Race to Sign Highly-Rated Real Sociedad Winger Mikel Oyarzabal

Tottenham are targeting a move for highly-rated Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal, talkSPORT have reported.

The 20-year-old has impressed in La Liga this season, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Oyarzabal has been at the centre of increasing speculation of a move away from the Basque Country.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be an admirer of the youngster, and could attempt to bring him to North London in January.





But Sociedad are said to be reluctant to part with Oyarzabal, which could make negotiations difficult for Tottenham.





He has also been linked with Serie A giants Juventus and Inter, and Spurs could face a battle to secure his signature.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Oyarzabal has excelled when playing for the Spain Under-21 side, enough to earn him a cap for the senior national team.



Should Spurs succeed in their pursuit, it could raise further questions over the future of Erik Lamela, who is still battling to recover from a long-term injury.



Oyarzabal, a technically-gifted and intelligent wide player, shares similar traits to the Argentine, and could arrive as a potential replacement.

He joined Sociedad from hometown club Eibar in 2011, before returning on loan in 2013. He has since emerged as a key player in Eusebio Sacristán's attack-minded side.