Bournemouth's Lewis Cook Relishing Time With England's Senior Squad Following Late Call-Up

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has revealed that his call-up to the England senior squad to ahead of the friendly against Brazil on Tuesday night has still not sunk in yet.

The 20-year-old was surprised by his call-up, but is excited to get the opportunity following the spate of drop outs Gareth Southgate has had to contend with.

Cook said, as quoted by the Daily Star: "It has been a whirlwind few days. I got back from the Under-21s, captaining them and really enjoyed that to then come with the seniors.

I am incredibly honoured and proud to be called up for the @England senior squad. A huge achievement for me and my family. Thank you for all the kind messages 🦁🦁🦁 — Lewis Cook (@lewiscook_) November 11, 2017

"It is a really great achievement for me and my family. I am really excited to be here."

Cook was part of England's U21 side that beat Ukraine 2-0 on Friday and now finds himself in the squad to face Neymar and the rest of the Brazil squad tonight at Wembley.

The midfielder has impressed in the Premier League this season for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, but admits that his call-up alongside Dominic Solanke and Angus Gunn was somewhat of a shock.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "We had the two minute silence for Remembrance Day and then had a meeting.

"The coach stood up and said the three lads going with the first team were me, Dominic Solanke and Angus Gunn.

"I was blown away and was really excited just to get here, meet all the lads and take it all in. I am really excited."

JUNG YEON-JE/GettyImages

Cook has already experienced success through the England setup, winning the UEFA U17 European Championships in 2014 and the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2017, becoming the first England captain to win a major international honour since Booby Moore in 1966.

Speaking on the matter, Cook said: "That took a while to sink in. It is obviously a great achievement for myself to be named in the same sentence as some like him."