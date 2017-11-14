England 0-0 Brazil: Three Lions Defensive Class Shines Through Again But Attacking Struggles Remain

England rounded off 2017 with their second goalless draw in a week against one of world football's powerhouses thanks to another impressive defensive display as they held 2014 World Cup semi finalists Brazil.

It was a game which featured minimal chances for either side, with the Three Lions struggling to create anything that seriously troubled the South Americans, but also showed the solid foundation needed to keep Canarinho at bay.

It was a clash that arguably did not live up to expectations, but will be one that is considered another step in the right direction for the hosts, as their youngsters showed once again they are able to mix it with the best - leaving boss Gareth Southgate plenty to ponder as they now head into the New Year.

It was a true friendly-feel opening inside the sold out Wembley Stadium, with the visitors seeing considerably more of the ball, however struggling to unlock the solid England defence.





Aside from a handful of long range efforts from both sides, with Marcus Rashford's effort stinging the hands of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker the only real one of note, there was no real goal mouth action to speak of.





Selecao entertained those packed into the home of football with some silky build-up play, flicks and tricks, but neither side did enough to truly get their fans off their feet throughout the first 45 minutes - leaving the scores goalless at half time.

Following the break it took less than 90 seconds for the second half to eclipse that of the first, with Joe Hart finally being tested from Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho.





The 25-year-old managed to hold off the growing pressure from backtracking Ryan Bertrand and latch onto a well-weighted through ball from Neymar inside the England area.





However, the Reds man could only find the spread on-loan West Ham United custodian, who did well in order to keep the scores level.





But as the high-profile friendly ticked on, the second 45 mirrored that of the first more and more, with the majority of play condensed into the middle of the pitch.

Again, as was the case in the prequel, a small amount of long range attempts were the only of note, with Fernandinho shaving the post from distance and another clever stop from Hart the highlights following the break.

The second goalless draw in as many games at Wembley Stadium will please boss Southgate, whose side for successive games were able to keep out one of the top two sides in the world - potentially a good omen for next summer.