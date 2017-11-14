Juventus Plotting Deal for German Midfield Doublet Emre Can & Leon Goretzka

Juventus Director Beppe Marotta has revealed the club's desire to bring German midfield doublet, Emre Can and Leon Goretzka, to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri man was speaking after winning his second award, for Best Sporting Director in Italian football, in as many years. The Italian was questioned about the current campaign and plans for the upcoming transfer window.

Marotta revealed to Sky Sports Italia: (via Juvefc) "We have no deep problems, but we have to look ahead, knowing we need to be competitive and seize any opportunities that the market offers us.

"It’s not easy, and when you have to sign a player for Juventus. It’s not easy to find them." He added.

Marotta continued by explaining: "It’s also true that we need to reflect on this squad, in terms of age, but we also realise that we have great professionals."

He then openly commented on specific targets: "Emre Can and Leon Goretzka are two players with expiring contracts and I don’t hide the fact that we are following them both, like many other teams" while admitting: The will of the players will be decisive."

Should the Old Lady pursue Liverpool's Emre Can, they will reportedly face stiff competition for his signature, in the form of High-flying Manchester City and German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Landing the signature of Schalke's 22-year-old midfielder Goretzka will also be less than straight forward, as the German is currently being courted by European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with both North London clubs, in Arsenal and Tottenham also taking an interest.

Marotta will want additions nonetheless, to continue to compete for the highest honours with Juventus, describing the Champions League as "an obsession" and any position, other than first, in the Serie A as "a defeat."