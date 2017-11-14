New Watford Ace Richarlison on Spurs Radar as Club's Scouts Watch Hornet's Forward in Action

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Watford and Brazilian starlet Richarlison, according to the Daily Mirror.

The paper has claimed that Spurs sent scouts to watch the Hornets forward in action multiple times this season after the young Brazilian's early campaign form took the Premier League by storm.

Richarlison only joined Watford from Fluminense for around £11m in the summer, but the ease with which he has adapted to England's top flight has surprised both Watford's fanbase and caught the attentions of other Premier League clubs.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is on the lookout for talented rising stars to add to his first-team ranks in north London, and is believed to have been impressed by the 20-year-old's displays on the left wing for Watford.

That has led to the Argentine telling his scouting team to run the rule over Richarlison in the flesh, though it is up for debate whether Pochettino will ever make a concrete move for the winger.

Richarlison has started 10 of Watford's 11 league matches so far this term, and has already bagged himself a tidy four goals and three assists for the Vicarage Road-based club.

His performances will no doubt be down to manager Marco Silva, who is able to converse with Richarlison in his native Portuguese and tell the forward what he expects from him on the pitch.

Question marks remain over a possible communication barrier if Pochettino were to sign Richarlison - the 45-year-old's first language being Spanish - but given his skill at turning potential into proven talent it wouldn't be out of the realms of possibility for Richarlison to star at White Hart Lane.

His pace, versatility and end product would give Pochettino further options in the forward areas, but Watford would certainly expect a hefty transfer fee if they even contemplated selling their star man.

