Premier League Trio Chasing the Signature of Villarreal's Star Striker Cedric Bakambu

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Premier League sides Everton, West Ham and Newcastle are reportedly interested in Villarreal's star striker Cedric Bakambu, according to Marca

The Spanish media outlet claims that all three sides are actively pursuing the Congolese striker which could lead to a potential three-way scrap to acquire his services once the transfer window reopens in January.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for 'The Yellow Submarine' this season, scoring eight goals in eleven La Liga games to fire Villarreal to 5th in La Liga. 

Only Valencia's Simone Zaza and Barcelona's Lionel Messi have a better goal-scoring record in La Liga than Bakambu this season. 

It is believed that a bid in the region of €30m would see Villarreal seriously consider their stance on selling Bakambu, after West Ham were rebuffed in the summer with a €25m offer being rejected. 

Bakambu recently signed a new contract in the summer, keeping him at Estadio de la Ceramica until 2022, although his desire to play in the Premier League could eventually force Villarreal's hand in letting him go. 

The pacey front man signed for Villarreal in 2015 from Turkish side Bursaspor, going on the make 68 appearances for Villarreal, scoring 31 goals in total.

