Real Madrid Fringe Star Mateo Kovacic Looks to Resurrect Career With Possible Return to Serie A

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

After making a €31m move from Inter to Real Madrid in 2015, Mateo Kovacic has found his playing time limited at the Santiago Bernabeu and may now seek a return to Italy with several clubs interested.


The technically gifted midfielder has found that recurring injuries have stifled his progress and chances of cementing his place in the starting lineup amid fierce competition for Zinedine Zidane's side. 


A move away to reinvigorate his career may be the challenge that Kovacic needs, with several sides interested in the 23-year-old according to reports. 

As reported by Calciomercato, Kovacic's situation has alerted several clubs about a possible transfer back to Serie A.

Both AC Milan and Juventus were linked with the midfielder over the summer and remain interested in securing his transfer. However, current league leaders Napoli are also reportedly showing a strong interest in the player, as they look to strengthen their squad as they make a double assault on the league title and European glory. 


The Naples club's Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli is a huge admirer of Kovacic and his playing abilities and his addition will no doubt add extra depth to an already formidable squad.

Acquiring the former Dínamo Zagreb player at a depreciated price in January may prove to be too good an opportunity to be overlooked for the Italian league leaders.

