Javier Hernandez Could Miss West Ham's Next Two Matches Following Hamstring Injury

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez is a worry ahead of the club's next two fixtures, following a hamstring injury picked up in Mexico's friendly against Belgium on Friday.

The forward - signed from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the summer - is the Hammers' leading scorer this season with four goals, a source for goals in a side who have struggled so far this season.

But West Ham fans have reason to be anxious. According to Daily Star, Chicharito returned to the club after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty, and is unlikely to feature against Watford this weekend - and potentially miss his side's Friday night game against Leicester the following week.

Hernandez will undoubtedly be a big miss for the London Stadium outfit, but new manager David Moyes insists that everyone will get a chance under his guidance this season - even those that have severely underperformed so far this term:

“We must give the players a chance to start again." Moyes said upon his return to management.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“They’re talking a good game, the players. They’re telling me exactly what they want. They’re telling me they want to work hard, be organised and be disciplined.

“I hope once I’ve done that they won’t be complaining! They’ve got to be a bit more humble, work for the team, and score goals together and defend together.”

Moyes is the permanent replacement for the recently sacked Slaven Bilic - taking the reigns of a team 18th in the top flight.

Many have suggested that this could be Moyes' final chance as a top tier manager. After being blamed for the derailing of Manchester United, Moyes spent an unsuccessful year with Real Sociedad before taking charge of the Sunderland team that got relegated last season.