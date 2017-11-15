Mario Balotelli Hints at Possible Lazio Transfer and Praises Manager Simone Inzaghi

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has given fans a clue as to where the Italian could be playing football next season, according to Football Italia.

In a Facebook Live Q&A, the 27-year-old spoke about SS Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi as well as one of the Biancocelesti defenders.

"Simone Inzaghi? He’s very good," Balotelli said of the Lazio manager.


"Would I play for Lazio? I don’t know, I’m at Nice right now."


The OGC Nice striker was then asked what his opinion was on former Lazio winger Keita Baldé Diao, as well as Angolan defender Bartolomeu Jacinto Quissanga (nicknamed Bastos).

"Keita? He’s too good, but he must get a new girlfriend!" Balotelli said of the now-AS Monaco forward, with questions continuing to come in thick and fast.


"Bastos? He’s a top player. Scudetto at Lazio? Now you’ve just jinxed them. Kolarov a traitor? Aleksandar’s a friend of mine!"


Lazio have been on incredible form this season and despite currently sitting in fourth place in the Serie A table, the Biancocelesti are just four points away from the league leaders Napoli.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Ciro Immobile has been the star player in the Serie A this season, the 27-year-old is scoring a goal every 70 minutes in the league for Lazio and has already registered 18 goals across all competition this season.

