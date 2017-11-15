Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Admits He Feared Retirement After Suffering Heart Problem

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has admitted he was "scared" of the prospect of an enforced early retirement after being diagnosed with a heart problem in late September.

The 25-year-old fell ill with pericarditis, a viral infection, and was successfully treated last month.





But Carvajal has revealed how difficult a period it has been since learning of the unexpected condition.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

"I was scared and I thought that, if it was serious, I would have to retire," he told Diario Madridista.

"The first three or four weeks were the worst because I practically couldn't do anything, I couldn't raise my heart rate in any way and it was very low.

"The body demands activity, especially those of us who are athletes."

Carvajal is not expected to return in time for next week's derby against Atletico Madrid, although he is now close to a return.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"I would have liked to return sooner, but in the end we reached an agreement to do so after this international break," he added.

"That would serve to bring me back into the rhythm of playing competitively so that I'm able to face the whole month-and-a-half before Christmas.

"In principle I already have my medical discharge to start playing again, without any kind of problem. I don't think that anything will happen to me.

"I have trained a lot, aside from with the ball, adding to the sessions I have done in the gym and with the rest of the team. It has practically been like a mini pre-season."