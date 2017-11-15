Sadio Mane Could Miss Match Up Against Former Club Southampton After Recurring Hamstring Injury

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

With Sadio Mane out injured during October, Liverpool struggled in the big games, suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Tottenham, while stuttering in disappointing draws against the likes of Newcastle and rivals Manchester United.

However, despite returning against West Ham recently in a convincing 4-1 win, the Liverpool Echo reports that Mane could miss further action in the Premier League, after reports from the Senegalese national team have emerged that the lightning quick attacker has suffered a recurrence of an old hamstring injury following international duty.

With manager Jurgen Klopp recently admitting it's a 'concern', the ex-Saints forward could miss the tie at Anfield against his former club, after helping Senegal to qualify for their first World Cup since 2002.

Sources suggest his inclusion will be touch and go up to kick-off, as the 25-year-old is expected to sit out training at the clubs Melwood facility on Wednesday and Thursday.

YURI KADOBNOV/GettyImages

With 90 minutes under his belt for Senegal in the 2-0 victory against South Africa, and his return against the Irons ahead of schedule, rushing the forward back into match contention before he is ready physically could have ramifications for the Reds as they push to climb up the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, as Mane is expected to return for training before the weekend's game, sources suggest he could still play a part in the home fixture against Southampton. 

However, with Mane remaining a potential doubt, England midfielder Adam Lallana could be close to a return and his first appearance of the season in Mane's place.

Another signing from Southampton, who is reportedly making great strides towards the first team, has been 'flying' in training since his injury in the summer against Atletico Madrid in a friendly.

