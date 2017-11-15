Selecao Legend Ronaldinho Describes Watching Neymar Play for Brazil as an 'Honour'

Brazilian icon Ronaldinho has declared it an 'honour' to see fellow countryman Neymar now filling the same number 10 shirt for the Selecao that he famously wore during his illustrious career.

Like Neymar, Ronaldinho also played for both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, albeit in the reverse order, and starred as the focal point of the Brazilian national team.

"I really enjoy watching him, he's the biggest icon in Brazilian football. It's an honour for me to see him in the same jersey I fought for my entire life," Ronaldinho told the London Evening Standard.

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/GettyImages

Now retired, Ronaldinho was an integral part of the Brazil team that won the 2002 World Cup and success with the national team still eludes Neymar, despite an Olympic gold medal in 2016 and lifting the Confederations Cup in 2013.

It was his back injury, combined with the enforced absence of defensive rock Thiago Silva, that was blamed for Brazil's infamous 7-1 collapse at the hands of Germany at the last World Cup.

The Selecao head to Russia as one of the favourites to win after becoming the first country after the hosts to qualify. They have also surged back up the FIFA World Rankings and Ronaldinho has every faith that Neymar will inspired the country's unprecedented sixth World Cup triumph.

"Can he guide Brazil to the World Cup? Definitely. He's one of the biggest and best players in the world. I'm very confident he can make the difference in Russia," Ronaldinho said.