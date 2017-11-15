VIDEO: Xabi Alonso Takes First Steps Into Management With Adidas Tango Squad

Former footballing wizard Xabi Alonso has taken his first steps into management after guiding Adidas' Tango Squad FC in their first match as a team; and of course, the former Liverpool legend took influence from his Champions League final experience as a means of motivating his players.

One of football's greats, Xabi Alonso has won almost everything he could at club level, having experienced huge success at Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Naturally, most assume that the technical genius will one day step into a manager's role, and it seems he may already have his foot through the door.

Taking control of Adidas' Tango Squad for their first ever match, Alonso used the 2005 Champions League final as inspiration for his players:

"OK lads, today you are playing your first competitive match against Sant Ana," says Alonso.





"Whatever happens, don't give up. When I played Champions League final, we were 3-0 down at half time.

MUSTAFA OZER/GettyImages

"Everything looked lost but we kept believing, we kept fighting, so whatever happens, keep going guys."

Unfortunately, a manager is only as good as his team - and Alonso slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sant Ana. Funnily enough, Tango Squad found themselves 3-0 down at half time, but didn't quite have it in them to re-enact that night in Istanbul.

A much improved second half wasn't enough from the boys, although they did play much better.

With the three goal deficit, they managed to claw one back and concede no more; but their numerous efforts that hit the woodwork ended up coming back to haunt them.