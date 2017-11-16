Israeli Billionaire Set to Purchase 20% Stake in Atletico Madrid as the Club Seeks Investment

Atletico Madrid have recently issued over €50m in new shares as they continue to expand the club, and as reported by Marca, Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer looks set to invest in Los Colchoneros.





This week, the club's board of directors held a meeting in which they gave approval to additional external investment ahead of a shareholders vote on the matter next month.

The offer from Ofer, who earned his wealth through a series of mining and drilling endeavours, is believed to be close to the €50m worth of new shares that were made available by the club.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Ofer is expected to snap 750,000 shares in Atletico, amounting to a total of €46,425,000.





This new partnership is part of a three-fold fundraising project by the club following their considerable investment in constructing the Wanda Metropolitano.





Firstly, the land on which the old Estadio Vicente Calderon stood is likely to be sold before the end of next month for an estimated €150m to €200m, while fees from outgoing players are also forecast for the January transfer window.

This will see Atletico remain as one of the most economically efficient clubs in Europe as they continue to increase their profile as one of world football's elite.