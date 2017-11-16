La Liga Side Real Betis Optimistic of Signing Arsenal Midfielder With Talks Ongoing

Real Betis are apparently confident of securing a deal for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, with the Spanish side believing that the move is close.

Betis, who are based in Seville and have been in La Liga since 2011, are said to be closing in on signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, with the Englishman in the final year of his contract and progress on negotiations for a new deal at Arsenal yet to surface, according to the Sun.

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

Betis have made contact with Wilshere and his representatives, with the player reportedly open to a move to Spain on a free next summer.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, however, is keen on keeping the midfielder and hopes to agree a deal by January.

The Englishman is currently on a £90,000 a week deal at the Emirates and has publicly stated that he wants to remain at the club in order to become an Arsenal legend.

Arsene Wenger says Jack Wilshere needs to keep fit and work hard and can be a big asset for England pic.twitter.com/cANmlVTXu8 — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) November 16, 2017

If Betis are serious about signing Wilshere, they could even strike a deal in the January transfer window, or they could offer a pre-contract to the player, which is perfectly allowed as the Englishman is in his final year of his deal.

As for the midfielder himself, he has put in some outstanding performances of late, but most of his game time has been in the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

This weekend must be the time Jack Wilshere gets a game. I begin to think Jack Wilshere must have played a practical joke on Arsene Wenger which went horribly wrong. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) November 15, 2017

England boss Gareth Southgate spoke about the player when asked why the midfielder did not receive a call-up to the squad. Southgate stated that it is not a matter of talent, but the case of whether Wilshere can stay fit and play consistently for Arsenal in the Premier League.

“I don't know how you get in an England squad without getting in the Arsenal team. We just need to see him playing before he comes back in because unfortunately there has been a history of injuries.

"We think he is a top player so for me it's about game time.There is no question about his ability, his football brain or personality.”

Gareth Southgate on Jack Wilshere: “I don’t know how you get in an England squad without getting in the Arsenal team”



Drinkwater: 1 start (declined a callup)

Solanke: 1 start (called up)

Lingard: 4 starts (called up)

Wilshere: 5 starts (not called up)



🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/XH7xcOWXE2 — freeflow (@freeflowblog) November 11, 2017

A fresh move to Spain could be a wise decision for Wilshere, with the league suited to his playing style and he would presumably start the majority of the games, which could earn him a regular spot in England's national side.