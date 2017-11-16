Lehmann Hits Out at Gallas for Infamous Centre-Circle Sulk That Possibly Cost Arsenal a Title

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has revealed that several members of the 2007/08 squad were very unhappy with William Gallas when his actions, after a draw against Birmingham, possibly cost the side the Premier League title that season.

The Gunners were leading the Blues 2-1 in that particular match when Gael Clichy conceded a penalty which was later converted by James McFadden in the last minute to force a 2-2 draw.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Gallas, who was the Arsenal captain at the time, left the rest of the team and went to kick an advertising hoarding. He refused to leave the pitch following the final whistle, sitting down in the centre circle for several minutes. 


And Lehmann has made reference to the incident in his autobiography, which is being released in installments by the Daily Telegraph.

The game [against Birmingham] was fateful," Lehmann wrote.

"We were leading 2-1 shortly before the end when Gael Clichy was late for a ball while in his own area - time for a penalty and time for captain Gallas to spring into action.

"Instead of standing at the edge of the area and clearing a possibly parried penalty, he abandoned the team, ran towards the halfway line and, in anger, kicked an advertising hoarding.

"After the match, he refused to leave the pitch and sat down in the centre circle like a sulky child. In the dressing room Gallas came to blows with Gilberto SIlva, who accused him of seeking attention in a daft manner - the row dragged on for the remainder of the season."

Arsenal were five points clear at the top the league before the draw. But a poor fun of form after said match saw them finish third on the table that year, with Manchester United pipping them to the title.

