Report Claims Neymar 'Broke Down to Tears' as Attempts to Break PSG Transfer Agreement Failed

Neymar became the most expensive player in the world this summer, as his £200m transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain moved from complete fantasy to stark reality.

The Brazilian, who appeared desperate at the time of moving to escape the shadow of the world's greatest player, Lionel Messi, took the new challenge to forge his own reputation and to be the leader of a club that really needed him. His start in French football has been sensational on the pitch, and controversial off it.

A new report from Marca however has hinted that he may not have wanted the move to France at all. It's claimed that Neymar "broke down in tears" on two separate occasions in attempts to put the brakes on a move away from Barcelona, but that it the deal was too far along by the time he did so in order for the move to be halted.

The report points the finger at Neymar's father, who also acts as his agent, for having major influence over the 25-year-old's decision to finally move.

Motivated by money and the fact that his son was "the centre of attention", Marca claims that Neymar Sr. "did not stop" in his attempts to force the move through given how lucrative it could be.

Neymar had asked club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to pull him out of the move, but it became impossible.

The player has recently been rumoured to be unhappy in Paris, and reports have claimed that Real Madrid are looking to lure him away from France and back to Spain.

However Marca reveal that the possibility of Real pulling it off is very slim, claiming that "there is nothing in his potential signing at all. Absolutely nothing."

Neymar's task remains the same - to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain and the Ballon d'Or for himself - but it's looking as though this move has come about due to the work of others, and not through the will of the player himself.