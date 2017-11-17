David Unsworth 'Surprised' by Sam Allardyce Comments Over Vacant Everton Manager Post

David Unsworth has admitted he was "surprised" to learn that any football manager would turn down the chance to manage Everton.

The interim Toffees boss was quoted by the Liverpool Echo after he was asked about his thoughts on Sam Allardyce ruling himself out of the running for the vacant post.

Allardyce told talkSPORT on Wednesday that he had opted to remove himself from the race for the Goodison Park post, with the man labelled 'Big Sam' stating that the job just "didn't feel right" after Everton's board had dragged its heels over appointing Ronald Koeman's successor.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Unsworth, however, claimed that any gaffer should be delighted to be linked with the role regardless of his bias towards the club he adores.

He said: "I saw that [Allardyce's comments] and it would surprise me that anyone would rule themselves out of being Everton manager because this is an amazing club with the best fans, as we saw at the last match.

"Anyone who rules themselves out of this club surprises me."

Everton's search for a manager starting to look a mess. Guessing Bill Kenwright would love to find a way to keep David Unsworth until end of the season, Farhad Moshiri casting a very wide net. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) November 14, 2017

The 44-year-old also provided an update on his own chances of being installed as the club's new permanent senior boss after Everton saw two offers for Watford incumbent Marco Silva rejected outright by the Hornets.

He added: "I have spoken to the chairman every day since I've sat in this role and he has been magnificent. I have spoken to Farhad three or four times and the communication has been fine.

Unsworth says Schneiderlin and Mirallas are available for the trip to Palace tomorrow - "I know both players are committed" #EFC https://t.co/vNq6e0zek9 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesecho) November 17, 2017

"I've seen bits of speculation but not a great deal. Like I said in the beginning, what will be will be, and other people will make the decision on who will be the Everton manager and I am fine with that.

"Whoever gets the honour, be it myself, wonderful. If not I will shake their hand and wish them all the best because I want them to succeed and I want this club to succeed.

"Everybody that matters knows my feelings and it goes without saying, but other people will make that decision. I'll just be focused on taking the team tomorrow and getting a result."