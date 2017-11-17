David Unsworth 'Surprised' by Sam Allardyce Comments Over Vacant Everton Manager Post

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

David Unsworth has admitted he was "surprised" to learn that any football manager would turn down the chance to manage Everton.

The interim Toffees boss was quoted by the Liverpool Echo after he was asked about his thoughts on Sam Allardyce ruling himself out of the running for the vacant post.

Allardyce told talkSPORT on Wednesday that he had opted to remove himself from the race for the Goodison Park post, with the man labelled 'Big Sam' stating that the job just "didn't feel right" after Everton's board had dragged its heels over appointing Ronald Koeman's successor.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Unsworth, however, claimed that any gaffer should be delighted to be linked with the role regardless of his bias towards the club he adores.

He said: "I saw that [Allardyce's comments] and it would surprise me that anyone would rule themselves out of being Everton manager because this is an amazing club with the best fans, as we saw at the last match.

"Anyone who rules themselves out of this club surprises me."

The 44-year-old also provided an update on his own chances of being installed as the club's new permanent senior boss after Everton saw two offers for Watford incumbent Marco Silva rejected outright by the Hornets.

He added: "I have spoken to the chairman every day since I've sat in this role and he has been magnificent. I have spoken to Farhad three or four times and the communication has been fine.

"I've seen bits of speculation but not a great deal. Like I said in the beginning, what will be will be, and other people will make the decision on who will be the Everton manager and I am fine with that.

"Whoever gets the honour, be it myself, wonderful. If not I will shake their hand and wish them all the best because I want them to succeed and I want this club to succeed.

"Everybody that matters knows my feelings and it goes without saying, but other people will make that decision. I'll just be focused on taking the team tomorrow and getting a result."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters