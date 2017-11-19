'I Would Bleed 1000 Times for This Shirt' Ramos Vows to Be Back in No Time After Breaking Nose

Real Madrid stalwart Sergio Ramos insists he will be back playing for his beloved club in no time, having suffered a broken nose during Saturday's Madrid derby.

Los Blancos were unable to pip their rivals to a win, playing out a 0-0 draw. But it was quite a heated affair between the two sides, and the Spain defender could not avoid leaving the pitch unscathed.

Ramos got on the wrong end of a kick from Atletico's Lucas Hernandez as he got low in attempts to direct a header towards goal, and had to be taken to a hospital for testing thereafter, having bled heavily after receiving the blow.

It was initially thought that he would be unable to play for a few matches, but according to Marca, the Spaniard won't be undergoing surgery and will be wearing a protective mask until his nose heals properly.

Volvería a sangrar una y mil veces más por este escudo y esta camiseta.

Gracias a todos por el cariño y apoyo. En nada, de vuelta.

I would bleed a thousand times for this badge and this shirt.

Thanks for your support. I'll be back in no time.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/mCcNxoSfGV — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 19, 2017

He is now expected to be available for the club's matches against Malaga and Athletic club.

Following his ordeal, the player put out a tweet claiming he would be back soon, also swearing that he would "bleed for the Madrid badge and jersey 1000 times."

"I would bleed a thousand times more for this badge and this shirt," he wrote.

"Thank you all for the love and support. I will be back in no time. #HalaMadrid."