Javier Pastore Hints a Move Back to Serie A as He Isn't Getting Enough Minutes With PSG

Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore is struggling to find game time at Paris Saint-Germain under the guidance of Unai Emery as he sees himself slip further down the pecking order.

Even though he scored a goal in PSG's 4-1 win against Nantes on Saturday, Pastore feels his place at the club isn't secure and is considering a move according to Football Italia, but he hopes to have more chances with the Parisians.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

“I think it’s normal that a player wants to play all the time, but it’s the Coach’s decision,” the 28-year-old said.

“If I can play as I did today then I’ll be fine. I also need to try not to have any more injuries.”

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

The player wants to keep fit and perform regularly in time to be selected for the 2018 World Cup with Argentina.

If he isn't actively playing any league games, Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli may not consider him in the World Cup selection.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

“I want to go to the World Cup, but if the national team boss sees I am not playing it will be difficult for him to pick me.

“But I am not thinking about a transfer, I want to give my best for this club.”

When asked about a possible transfer to Spanish side Sevilla, he said: “Sevilla’s interest? It’s more probable that I’ll go to Italy.”

Pastore played for Palermo for two years before moving to Paris and has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in the Summer but it didn't go through.