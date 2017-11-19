Leicester City Misfit Striker Ahmed Musa Won't Rule Out a Return to Former Club CSKA Moscow

Ahmed Musa has so far failed to secure a starting place in the Leicester City team, though the Nigerian Forward has stressed that he has not regretted leaving CSKA Moscow.

Musa has failed to feature in a Premier League game so far this season, but the Nigerian still sees his move from Russia to England as a positive step his career.

Speaking to Sport Express Russia (via All Nigeria Soccer), Musa said, ''Difficult question. It was a hard decision. But it was a step forward. And I decided to take the risk and do it.''

Epsilon/GettyImages

With the January transfer window opening soon - and with it being a World Cup year - Musa might look to seek first team football at another club.

The player himself hasn't ruled out a return back to CSKA in near future, still showing that part of his heart still remains loyal to them, though he ruled out joining CSKA's rivals.

Musa said, ''No, about Spartak- it's out of the question. I'm a fan of CSKA! But I hope to return to CSKA one day. If there is a real opportunity, I will immediately agree.''

CSKA is where Musa enjoyed the fruits of his playing career that earned him a move away, thus a return to the Russian club could be possible, though the Nigerian is contracted to Leicester until 2020.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

If Musa sees his move to Leicester as a positive move in his career, then he will be eyeing up the congested fixtures during the festive month of December as a chance to not only clock his first top-flight minutes, but to prove to new manager Claude Puel of his capabilities.

"I'm training hard, trying to show my best game. Of course, I'm not completely satisfied with the current situation, but football is a complicated thing", he said.