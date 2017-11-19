An Unkind Twitter Reacts to David Moyes' Opening Defeat as New Hammers Boss

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

David Moyes' first game as West Ham boss ended in a 2-0 defeat away, at the hands of Watford via Will Hughes and Richarlison who fired the hosts' to victory. 

It started badly within the first 11 minutes as Hughes scored his first for the club and then 20 minutes into the second half, Moyes' side looked destined for defeat as Richarlison doubled Watford's lead. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Scot took charge after Slaven Bilic was shown the exit door at the London Stadium after just two league wins so far this campaign. 

But things didn't get much better for the Hammer's at Vicarage Road as they still remain one point off safety and in response the Twitter community really wasn't kind on Moyes or West Ham: 

Moyes can only hope to turn it all around in the Hammers' next game against Leicester City on Friday evening. 

