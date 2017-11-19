An Unkind Twitter Reacts to David Moyes' Opening Defeat as New Hammers Boss

David Moyes' first game as West Ham boss ended in a 2-0 defeat away, at the hands of Watford via Will Hughes and Richarlison who fired the hosts' to victory.

It started badly within the first 11 minutes as Hughes scored his first for the club and then 20 minutes into the second half, Moyes' side looked destined for defeat as Richarlison doubled Watford's lead.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Scot took charge after Slaven Bilic was shown the exit door at the London Stadium after just two league wins so far this campaign.

But things didn't get much better for the Hammer's at Vicarage Road as they still remain one point off safety and in response the Twitter community really wasn't kind on Moyes or West Ham:

ATLEAST WE WILL WIN GAMES IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP — Cresswell (@ffsCresswell) November 19, 2017

Karren Brady on the Apprentice every week taking the piss out of the contestants decision making then she goes & hires David Moyes. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QUiVjpgyV1 — Agent Edward 👤 (@Agent_Edward) November 19, 2017

Angelo Ogbonna says David Moyes' training methods are similar to Italian and Spanish methods.



No surprise when Moyes is this fluent in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/i5CpFgcbuL — Coral (@Coral) November 19, 2017

Don't worry!!!



We've got a full week of more intense training videos and the slow motion goals posted on twitter!!!!!!



IRONS!!! — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) November 19, 2017

How’s the new manager working out West Ham... 😉 Still bottom 3 and still going down 👍 — Ben Boorman (@benspurs21) November 19, 2017

Who did not predict #WestHam losing? Yep me, because I'm always sadly optimistic? 😣 pic.twitter.com/6mqzvtgOyk — Vic Singh (@vicsinghb) November 19, 2017

I tell what you #WHUFC are missing, Papy Djilobodji to shore that defence up and Donald Love bombing down the right!! #Moyes #safc — Jonny McFadden (@jonnymcfadden) November 19, 2017

#MarkLawrenson "It will be very interesting to see how #DavidMoyes approaches his first game as #WHUFC boss. I am expecting to see a reaction from the #Hammers as a player you always want to impress a new manager..." #ProudToBeAHammer pic.twitter.com/S8Ji9Xk85k — ⚒WHU DonkeysDoodars (@DonkeysDoodars) November 19, 2017

I’m absolutely appalled. There’s too much to fix at West Ham. No identity, NOTHING.



Next level? We just got outplayed by Watford! A club that’s biggest legend is Elton John! — L U K E ⚒ (@LukeyMalden) November 19, 2017

The only way is up ⚒⚒⚒ pic.twitter.com/B9wOUmOknP — iRONS UNITED (@irons_united) November 19, 2017

Watford lose three games in a row.

Along comes West Ham (a team “managed” by David Moyes)

Watford Win.

Sunderland, Real Sociedad and Man Utd fans right now: pic.twitter.com/tnle0ExkUB — Flash Gordon (@ChrisCollier79) November 19, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: David Sullivan has just shouted: "You're a f*cking fraud, lad" from the stands, and thrown a dildo at David Moyes' head. Bang out of order, imho. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 19, 2017

I’ve lost my season ticket if anyone finds it please keep it thanks 👍 — ⚒ Leon ⚒ (@djleon1983) November 19, 2017

Moyes can only hope to turn it all around in the Hammers' next game against Leicester City on Friday evening.