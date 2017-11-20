Brighton Defender Lewis Dunk Looking to 'Secure Dream' and Play For England

Lewis Dunk wants to turn dreams into reality and secure himself a spot in Gareth Southgate's England side.

The central defender has endured a bright start to the campaign with Brighton following promotion, and the 25-year-old spoke to Sky Sports regarding missing out in the recent friendlies but whether he believes he can earn a spot on the plane to Russia next year.

"I didn't expect it." was the response to a potential call-up against Germany and Brazil but the Brighton defender is staying grounded and knows what he has to do to put himself into contention.





"I'm just focusing on what I do. I've got to step across that white line and put in performances to get spoken about.

"Obviously it's a great feeling to get spoken about potentially being in England squads and that was a dream as a kid."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Dunk has experienced his first taste of Premier League football this season and has proved his worth with the Seagulls sitting in the top half just 12 games in, and is now looking onto bigger and better opportunities.

"The first dream was to play in the Premier League and I've done that. Hopefully, in the future, I can secure my second dream to play for England.

"I've got to focus on me and playing as well as I can in every game, every time I step across the white line. Hopefully, by the end of the season, I get the opportunity."

West Ham Fans React on Twitter After Being Linked With Brighton Defender Lewis Dunk https://t.co/UawMvmZLF3 — Brighton Pro (@BrightonPro) November 16, 2017

Following the impressive performances, Dunk has been linked with a move to West Ham, he insists he has to carry on performing the way he is to get a look in ahead of the World Cup next summer.

"I can't comment on how he picks his squads. I've just got to keep showing him what I can do and hopefully one day he takes notice and picks me in his squads."

Brighton host Stoke City on Monday night at the Amex Stadium. Dunk and his side are able to regain eighth spot with a win tonight and will be hoping to secure their fifth clean sheet of the season.