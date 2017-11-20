James Rodriguez and Joshua Kimmich Make an Odd Switch Following Bayern's Victory Over Augsburg

Following Bayern Munich's 3-0 victory over Augsburg there was much for the Bayern players to celebrate, with the Bavarians maintaining their six point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Arturo Vidal and Robert Lewandowski were the goalscorers on the day, however the true standout performer of the match was none other than James Rodriguez.

Over the 90 minutes against Augsburg, the Colombian racked up the most touches, the most completed passes, the highest pass accuracy, the most key passes, the most crosses and the most dribbles out of anyone in the match, effectively controlling the game and setting the tone for the game from the outset.

James Rodríguez v Augsburg:



Most touches: 118

Most passes completed: 100

Most key passes: 5

Highest pass accuracy: 95%

Most crosses: 7

Most dribbles: 4 pic.twitter.com/sss5v4Jzne — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 18, 2017

Such a dominant performance calls for celebration and that's exactly what the Bayern players did. However, in a celebratory photo on Arturo Vidal's Instagram, a number of fans noticed something odd amongst the players.

Sitting in the centre of the picture was James Rodriguez, wearing nothing but a pair of shorts. However, they shorts he was donning didn't bear his usual number 11, instead the featured Joshua Kimmich's number 32.

Excelente triunfo equipo!!👏🏼👏🏼💪🏼💪🏼 a seguir trabajando para lograr nuestros objetivos!!!💪🏼💪🏼 @jamesrodriguez10 @r_13official @javi8martinez @juanbernat @da_27 A post shared by Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Many people took notice of the odd switch of shorts, with a number of fans perplexed as to why the Colombian wasn't wearing the number 11 shorts, the same he had worn throughout the game against Augsburg.