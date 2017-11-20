Manchester United Fans React to Chris Smalling's Social Media Post After Scoring Against Newcastle

Following Saturday's emphatic 4-1 win over Newcastle United, a game that saw the most unlikely of names get on the score sheet in Chris Smalling, Manchester United fans have given the English defender a scathing response to his light-hearted post on social media.

With both Phil Jones and Eric Bailly out injured for the Red Devils, Smalling started alongside Victor Lindelof against Rafael Benitez's Newcastle side on Saturday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The game got off to a far from ideal start for the hosts, as Dwight Gayle gave the Magpies the lead less than a quarter of an hour into the match.

However, the Red Devils' fortunes soon turned, with Anthony Martial and Smalling giving Jose Mourinho's men the lead, before Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba added to the tally, helping United to a comfortable 4-1 win.

Following the match, Smalling put out a humorous, tongue-in-cheek message to his followers on Twitter.

Well on my way to the golden boot 😂😂



Shows our character to come from behind and win big at Old Trafford again. #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/OF12alSRjQ — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) November 18, 2017

A fairly humorous take on what was a pretty good day for anyone attached to Manchester United. However, in response to Smalling's message, a number of his critics came out in full force to share their thoughts on the defender's performance.