Ray Parlour Says Arsenal Must Plan for Future But Warns They Will Never Find Another Arsene Wenger

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has sent out a frank warning to Arsenal following their much needed victory over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend. The Gunners resoundingly saw off their local rivals with a controversial 2-0 victory over Spurs. 


But Parlour has suggested that although this result may be a surprise turn around of fortune for manager Arsene Wenger and his side, Arsenal still need to prepare for the future and find their chosen replacement for the Frenchman.  

Speaking to Newstalk, via The Sport Review, Parlour has warned that Arsenal will never find another Arsene Wenger: "Arsenal have to start planning for the future," said Parlour. "They won’t get another Wenger staying at a club for 20 years. They’ll stay three or four seasons at a maximum."


Wenger signed a new two year contract at the end of the last season, which would see him remain the manager at Arsenal until 2019. The Frenchman has now been at the club for more than 21 years, and has recently become the longest serving Premier League manager ever.

Speculation surrounding Wenger's future at Arsenal has followed him for years now. As the 'Wenger Out' section of Arsenal's fan base has grown louder, so have the demands to find a replacement for the 68-year-old. 

A number of names have been linked to the Gunners job in recent seasons. The recently sacked Carlo Ancelotti from Bayern Munich was at the top of many Arsenal fans' lists for a while. Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone has also been suggested, as has Bournemouth's Eddie Howe. 

But Parlour warns that any replacement Arsenal find for Wenger will never get the same sort of tenure the Frenchman has got at the club. Any replacement will also be under immediate pressure to get the Gunners challenging for the Premier League title once again.

