Tottenham Likely to Miss Out on Andre Gomes as Jorge Mendes Looks to Engineer Juventus Switch

Tottenham have been dealt a serious blow if their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is real, with Calciomercato reporting that the midfielder's agent is trying to force through a ,ove to Serie A champions Juventus.

The Portuguese international is represented by 'super agent' Jorge Mendes, who is attempting to turn general interest into a lucrative move for the midfielder.





Gomes has been courted by Tottenham and Manchester United in recent times, with Mauricio Pochettino's outfit linked with a transfer deadline day last summer for the Euro 2016 winner.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The report reveals that Gomes’ departure from Spain is imminent and that talks of a switch to the Old Lady have been ongoing since last June.

Mendes is apparently aware of Juventus' desire to acquire the midfielder in January and is eyeing a loan move with the option to eventually buy.

The elegant midfielder's form has dipped since arriving from Valencia for £31m, but he often shows for his national side that his attributes are still very much present. He is a versatile player that is technically very gifted and could be a success in the Premier League under the right guidance.

Injury Update: Danny Rose Set to Return for Tottenham to Face Dortmund as Pochettino Denies Rift https://t.co/RUlX8imlPU — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) November 21, 2017

However, Gomes has been unable to make a lasting impression on current manager Ernesto Valverde and faces constant scrutiny, as the competition at Barcelona is fierce in the centre of the park.

Spurs now have the appeal to sign top players around Europe and have shown in recent times a new willingness to spend significantly in the market. However it looks as though this one may fall through for them, in favour of Juventus.