Real Madrid is 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, but a source close to club president Florentino Pérez tells SI.com that Zinédine Zidane’s job is not in danger at all.

Pérez still thinks Real Madrid can win its third straight Champions League crown under Zidane, and while Pérez is concerned about complacency among some of the team’s veterans, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, he’s not blaming the manager for it. I’m told that Pérez realizes there’s a big difference between the Real Madrid teams that have won three of the last four Champions League titles and the Galácticos Era from 15 years ago, in which Real Madrid won only one. There’s a lot more balance in recent years.

Real Madrid has slumped to some uncharacteristic results in league play recently–including a 2-1 loss at Girona and 1-0 home loss to Real Betis–and was held to a scoreless draw in last weekend's Madrid derby vs. Atletico. In Champions League, the Blancos are in line for a second-place finish behind Tottenham in group play, but that shouldn't be cause for concern. Real Madrid finished behind Dortmund in last year's group before romping its way to a second straight European title, and 11th overall.

