Real Madrid is 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, but a source close to club president Florentino Pérez tells SI.com that Zinédine Zidane’s job is not in danger at all.
Pérez still thinks Real Madrid can win its third straight Champions League crown under Zidane, and while Pérez is concerned about complacency among some of the team’s veterans, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, he’s not blaming the manager for it. I’m told that Pérez realizes there’s a big difference between the Real Madrid teams that have won three of the last four Champions League titles and the Galácticos Era from 15 years ago, in which Real Madrid won only one. There’s a lot more balance in recent years.
Real Madrid has slumped to some uncharacteristic results in league play recently–including a 2-1 loss at Girona and 1-0 home loss to Real Betis–and was held to a scoreless draw in last weekend's Madrid derby vs. Atletico. In Champions League, the Blancos are in line for a second-place finish behind Tottenham in group play, but that shouldn't be cause for concern. Real Madrid finished behind Dortmund in last year's group before romping its way to a second straight European title, and 11th overall.
Elsewhere in coaching news around the globe:
Caleb Porter Left Portland Timbers Without a Specific Destination
Caleb Porter’s surprise decision to leave the Portland Timbers last week left people assuming that he was on his way to a new job, with expansion candidate Cincinnati being reported as his next stop. But multiple sources tell SI.com that Porter does not have a next destination yet and that he simply decided to leave Portland.
Portland, which was decimated by injuries, was bounced from the MLS playoffs in the conference semifinals by the Houston Dynamo, prematurely ending a campaign in which the club finished the regular season atop the Western Conference.
Porter, who guided the Timbers to the 2015 MLS Cup title, will be in demand in MLS, and I'm told that he would like to work in a bigger market. If the LA Galaxy get off to a bad start next season under Sigi Schmid, it’s worth keeping in mind: Porter was the college roommate of Galaxy president Chris Klein.