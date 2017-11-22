Unless he announces he’s not running, Sunil Gulati should still be considered a favorite to earn four more years in power at the helm of U.S. Soccer.
We’ll know the official candidates for U.S. Soccer president by Dec. 12, and the big question now is whether incumbent Sunil Gulati will decide to run after serving for the past 12 years in the position.
Gulati is under pressure after the U.S. men’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, and his Italian counterpart, Carlo Tavecchio, resigned this week after Italy’s failure. I’m told that Gulati has been contacting nominating state associations to see if they’ll still support him. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Gulati currently has the majority of the nominations that have come into U.S. Soccer for the election thus far.
Unless he announces he’s not running, Gulati should still be considered one of the favorites to earn four more years in power.
As for his competition, Boston lawyer Steve Gans, Massachusetts youth soccer official Paul LaPointe, Fox Sports analyst and former U.S. forward Eric Wynalda, current U.S. Soccer vice president Carlos Cordeiro, New York lawyer Michael Winograd, former U.S. left back Paul Caligiuri and former U.S. midfielder and NBC Sports analyst Kyle Martino have all said they're running, with the former two publicly claiming to have the nominations necessary to be on the ballot.
The election will take place at U.S. Soccer's annual general meeting in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 10.
Elsewhere around Planet Fútbol:
Pallotta: Positive Announcement Forthcoming for Roma's New Stadium
Roma is on a roll lately, performing well in a Champions League group with Chelsea and Atlético Madrid, and when speaking to Roma’s Boston-based owner James Pallotta on Tuesday, he was very confident about the future of his club. He said he’s expecting an announcement this Friday of regional approvals for a new Roma stadium that would break ground next spring. It would be a 54,000-seat stadium alongside an entertainment complex.
Privately funded at the cost of nearly a billion dollars, the new complex would more than double Roma’s revenue models, Pallotta said. He wants Roma to be one of the top five to 10 clubs in Europe every year and be in contention regularly to win the Champions League.
In Serie A, Roma is off to a 10-2-0 start, including last weekend's derby win over city rival Lazio, and sits five points behind first-place Napoli, but has a game in hand.
