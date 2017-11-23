Reports Claim Former Man City Star Robinho Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault

Former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan star Robinho has been sentenced to a nine-year prison term after being found guilty of sexual assault, according to reports in Italy.

The alleged act took place during the Brazilian's stint with Milan in 2013, with a then 22-year-old Albanian woman accusing him, along with five other men, of indecently assaulting her at a night club.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Robinho, who now plays for Athletico Mineiro in his homeland, has been capped 100 times as an international player for Brazil, also having become the Premier League's most expensive star when he signed for Man City in 2008 for £32.5m.

His time in England, though, was not as successful and he was later moved on to the San Siro for less than half of City's initial outlay, making them just £15m when he departed..

The attacker did go on to win the Serie A title with the Italian side, teaming up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Antonio Cassano to conquer the division. And after a five year spell, he secured a transfer to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergande.

Robinho had previously been accused of sexual assault during his City days, but was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing. He hasn't had the same luck in Italy, however. But the verdict is still on hold as the Italian justice system allows for several levels of appeal and wont make the sentence effective until after such proceedings - if he is still deemed to be culpable.