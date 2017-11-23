Roy Keane Claims Son Heung-Min Should Not Be Given a More Prominent Role at Tottenham

Former Manchester United midfielder turned pundit, Roy Keane has claimed that although Tottenham's Son Heung-Min is a 'good little player,' he should not be the focal point for Mauricio Pochettino's team.

The 25-year-old's goals for Spurs have consistently proven to be decisive, with his winning goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League the latest of his goal-scoring feats which ensured Spurs left with maximum points.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although the South Korean international has seen his role at Tottenham largely coming off the bench, the striker has scored four goals this term, despite registering just nine starting appearances.





With a series of impressive cameos, there are calls for Son to be given a more prominent role at Tottenham, but Keane is not as supportive of the idea.

Heung Min Son is a great finisher at times, seems to score the harder chances tho over the easy ones hha — Max (@xDuoMax) November 21, 2017

He told ITV's Champions League Show, via HITC: “He’s a good little player. I don’t think he’d be one of your main guys, but certainly as a backup to the other attacking players.”

With Spurs bouncing back from their defeat to north London rivals, Arsenal, in style following their 1-2 victory over Dortmund, Pochettino's men now find themselves securely placed atop of their Champions League group - injecting a much needed boost ahead of their Premier League clash with West Brom.





Keane added on Tottenham's victory: "It was a good response from Tottenham from the weekend, because you’re on about testing their character, and they’s shown that again.

Son joined Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen, where he has since made over 80 appearances and netted 27 goals, and he currently finds himself shortlisted for this year's Asian International Player of the Year award.