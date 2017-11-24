Cagliari vs Inter Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Inter are determined to continue their impressive title tilt and pledge to remain unbeaten for the 14th game of Serie A as they face mid-table opponents Cagliari this weekend.

The Nerazzurri regained the second place behind Napoli following a neat 2-0 win against Atalanta, while also profiting from Juventus' defeat to Sampdoria. 

Although technically and mentally advantaged compared to Cagliari, Inter cannot afford to make mistakes and let the home side lead the game. 

After five consecutive losses, however, the Sardinian side have managed to improve their performances, are now enjoying a good moment and will at least try to obtain a draw against the Nerazzurri.

Classic Encounter

Inter devastated the hosts last year with an outstanding 5-1 win, but Cagliari fans may still proudly remember how they humiliated Inter three years ago at San Siro, where they scored four goals.

Under the lead of eclectic manager Zdenek Zeman, the Sardinians obtained their first three points in the league when they visited Walter Mazzarri's then mediocre side in September 2014. 

Cagliari took the lead after only ten minutes with Marco Sau, whose goal was, however, evened shortly afterwards by former Roma and Juventus man Pablo Osvaldo. The Italian profited from Rodrigo Palacio's assist to make it all square at San Siro. 

Yet, a broken team like 2014's Inter struggled to keep up with Cagliari's pace and with Zeman's style of play, after Yuto Nagatomo's expulsion. Before the end of the first half, Albin Ekdal had scored three beautiful goals, leaving the Nerazzurri's confused defence with a lot to work on.
Team News

Luciano Spalletti has managed to keep his team all in one piece as they head to Cagliari on Saturday night. Youngster Zinho Vanheusden will be ruled out for the next four months after picking up a knee injury.

The hosts should equally have all players available apart from 22-year-old talent Alessandro Deiola, whose physical conditions are yet to be confirmed. 
Potential Inter Starting Lineup: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Vecino, Gagliardini, Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic, Icardi

Potential Cagliari Starting Lineup: Rafael, Romagna, Andreolli, Ceppitelli, Faragò, Ionita, Cigarini, Barella, Padoin, Pavoletti, Joao Pedro
Prediction
Inter can count a long series of positive encounters with Cagliari and, if they keep playing like they've done so far, they will win comfortably.

However, Cagliari, and Sardinians in general, are traditionally very proud people and will fight to score.

Cagliari 1-3 Inter

