Cagliari vs Inter Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Inter are determined to continue their impressive title tilt and pledge to remain unbeaten for the 14th game of Serie A as they face mid-table opponents Cagliari this weekend.
The Nerazzurri regained the second place behind Napoli following a neat 2-0 win against Atalanta, while also profiting from Juventus' defeat to Sampdoria.
Although technically and mentally advantaged compared to Cagliari, Inter cannot afford to make mistakes and let the home side lead the game.
After five consecutive losses, however, the Sardinian side have managed to improve their performances, are now enjoying a good moment and will at least try to obtain a draw against the Nerazzurri.
Classic Encounter
Inter devastated the hosts last year with an outstanding 5-1 win, but Cagliari fans may still proudly remember how they humiliated Inter three years ago at San Siro, where they scored four goals.
However, Cagliari, and Sardinians in general, are traditionally very proud people and will fight to score.
Cagliari 1-3 Inter