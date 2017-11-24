Liga MX Apertura Playoffs: Monterrey Feeling Confident, Nine-Man America Holds Cruz Azul

Liga MX's Apertura playoffs kicked off this week as the first leg of the quarterfinal stages took place on Wednesday and Thursday evening. Toluca achieved an incredible comeback against Morelia, while Tigres shared a 1-1 result with Leon.   

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
November 24, 2017

Liga MX's Apertura playoffs kicked off this week as the first leg of the quarterfinal stages took place on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

At this point, only Monterrey - who ended in first place in the regular season - has a clear advantage as the Rayados secured a precious 2-1 victory away from home against Atlas. Two goals from Rogelio Funes Mori (Ramiro's twin brother) were enough for the win, but more importantly Antonio "Turco" Mohamed's squad will be feeling confident as they head home for the second leg on Sunday. 

Atlas, looking for its first league title since 1951, needs at least two goals to go through and will be looking for Rafael Marquez's leadership as they visit Monterrey. Marquez, who still can't enter the U.S due to sanctions for alleged drug trafficking ties and whose international career remains unclear, returned to action last month after Mexican authorities cleared him and was allowed to participate in domestic matches.      

Meanwhile, Miguel Herrera's Club America tied 0-0 with Cruz Azul after finishing the game with nine players. It only took 30 minutes for Mateus Uribe to receive a straight red after a reckless challenge, while Edson Alvarez was given a second yellow in the 90th minute. Amazingly, America could have gotten something out of this game as Las Águilas were awarded a penalty shortly after Uribe's red card, but Oribe Peralta's attempt was saved by Jesus Corona.

Despite the result, Cruz Azul should be feeling confident as la Máquina dominated the first leg. The team wants to make the most out of the playoffs as this is a return in the postseason for the first time since 2014. 

Elsewhere, Eduardo Vargas made sure Tigres came away with a goal against Leon on Wednesday evening and gaining a precious away goal. Leon, however, has the season's top scorer Mauro Boselli and will be hoping he continues his great form as they head into the second leg.

Finally, Toluca achieved an incredible 2-1 comeback against Morelia at the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Wednesday. Two goals in stoppage time sealed the win after Morelia opened the scoring in the second half thanks to Raul Ruidíaz's penalty. 

Much to play for this weekend. Here is the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

November 25

Tigres vs Leon (1-1) 8pm ET

Morelia vs Toluca (1-2) 10pm ET

November 26

Monterrey vs Atlas (2-1) 7pm ET

America vs Cruz Azul (0-0) 9pm ET

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters