Napoli Close to Securing Sassuolo Striker Domenico Berardi as They Aim to Find Milik's Heir

Domenico Berardi is reportedly willing to join Serie A leaders Napoli, as the Italians look for a replacement for the injured Arek Milik.

The Polish 23-year-old has been forced to pull out of the squad after suffering a knee injury that will need time to recover, leaving the Azzurri in search of a worthy substitute.

It seems that Napoli's attentions have fallen upon Italian starlet Berardi, who has reportedly agreed to a prospective switch.

🔔 Napoli have locked down Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, and the attacker has already agreed to join. The Azzurri are yet to decide whether to bring him in January or wait until the summer. (@mattinodinapoli) — Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) November 24, 2017

Berardi has been in the spotlight in Italy for the past couple of years, as his technical skills and speed have been admired fans and the top clubs in Serie A. However, he has so far decided to remain at Sassuolo.

Now following his club's all but convincing start to the Serie A season (in which they have already suffered eight defeats), Berardi might be more determined to leave the sinking ship for better prospects.

#Sassuolo winger Domenico #Berardi is linked with #SSCNapoli. I would love this deal to be completed. Sarri can turn him into a great player and I believe Berardi could play anywhere in Napoli's front three. — Vito Doria (@VitoCDoria) November 24, 2017

Despite a career marked by several injuries, Berardi has proved pivotal both for Sassuolo and the Italian Under-21 team and might see his dreams come true in Naples.

According to Naples newspaper Il Mattino (via Area Napoli), he already has agreed on a move to the Azzurri, although it is still uncertain whether it will be in January or next June.

In other reports, Napoli may decide to bring back loaned out star Roberto Inglese from his time with Chievo.