Napoli Close to Securing Sassuolo Striker Domenico Berardi as They Aim to Find Milik's Heir

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Domenico Berardi is reportedly willing to join Serie A leaders Napoli, as the Italians look for a replacement for the injured Arek Milik. 

The Polish 23-year-old has been forced to pull out of the squad after suffering a knee injury that will need time to recover, leaving the Azzurri in search of a worthy substitute.

It seems that Napoli's attentions have fallen upon Italian starlet Berardi, who has reportedly agreed to a prospective switch. 

Berardi has been in the spotlight in Italy for the past couple of years, as his technical skills and speed have been admired fans and the top clubs in Serie A. However, he has so far decided to remain at Sassuolo. 

Now following his club's all but convincing start to the Serie A season (in which they have already suffered eight defeats), Berardi might be more determined to leave the sinking ship for better prospects. 

Despite a career marked by several injuries, Berardi has proved pivotal both for Sassuolo and the Italian Under-21 team and might see his dreams come true in Naples. 

According to Naples newspaper Il Mattino (via Area Napoli), he already has agreed on a move to the Azzurri, although it is still uncertain whether it will be in January or next June. 

In other reports, Napoli may decide to bring back loaned out star Roberto Inglese from his time with Chievo. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters