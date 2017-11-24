Spurs vs West Brom Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News and More

Tottenham Hotspur and West Brom meet in the Premier League on Saturday at Spurs' temporary home - Wembley Stadium. Both teams are looking to respond positively to disappointing results last weekend.

It is all change at the Hawthorns after the sacking of Tony Pulis on Monday and caretaker manager Gary Megson will be wanting his side to be more resolute after securing only one point from their last five league games.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's side have to bounce back after a substandard display and result at Arsenal, their north London rivals, last Saturday. Tuesday's 2-1 away victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League will help massively to enhance confidence amongst the squad.

Classic Encounter





On 12th April 2014, West Brom and Tottenham played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Hawthorns. The match will be remembered for West Brom losing a three-goal lead against their north London opponents as Christian Eriksen's injury-time goal left WBA hovering precariously above the relegation zone with just a three point cushion.

Literally seconds after kick off, Matej Vydra had volleyed West Brom ahead before Chris Brunt doubled the lead in the 4th minute.

Tottenham's Emmanuel Adebayor had a penalty easily saved by Ben Foster, after Rose was upended by Amalfitano. Then in the 31st minute, Stephane Sessegnon raced clear and slotted past a defenceless Hugo Lloris to make it a formidable 3-0 scoreline. Fortunately, Spurs pulled a goal back before half time from Jonas Olsson's own goal after an Aaron Lennon cross looped over a despairing Ben Foster.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

After half time, Spurs emerged a better side and their incessant pressure was finally rewarded when Kane headed in after brilliant wing play once again from Lennon. Then deep into injury time they deservedly grabbed an equaliser, when Eriksen cut inside to fire high into the net from inside the area in the dying seconds.

Interestingly, Tottenham's recovery from three goals down was only the second time they had achieved that feat in Premier League history. It was the second home match in succession in which West Brom have conceded an injury-time equaliser to deny manager Pepe Mel his first home win.

Key Battles





West Brom will be wanting to arrest their slide down the Premier League table, but they will need to be collectively formidable defensively against Tottenham's offensive weapons in Dele Alli , Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Club captain Jonny Evans and fellow central defender Ahmed Hegazi can expect a testing afternoon as they try to impose themselves on a confident Kane and restricting the elusiveness and inventiveness of Alli. The West Brom central pairing may need to get physical to nullify Spurs' attacking threat by unsettling them from their natural rhythm.





Christian Eriksen is currently in a rich vein of form. The diminutive attacking midfielder's creative skills and vision will need to be monitored carefully. Although the Danish international lacks pace, his speed of thought more than compensates. Gareth Barry provides the ideal foil in countering Eriksen, especially in a man-marking role in midfield.





Barry's defensive qualities and perseverance would be perfect to restrict his overall impact on a game and provide West Brom with the opportunity of being able to salvage something from this match.

Team News





If everyone is fit after the Borussia Dortmund encounter Pochettino will try and keep the balance of the side the same, but is likely to make some subtle alterations in personnel. Spurs will line up in their 3-4-1-2 formation with Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier playing the wide roles in midfield.





Dele Alli is not an out and out striker, therefore expect him to be in a more withdrawn role behind a front two pairing of Harry Kane and Son.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Gary Megson will want his side to be defensively solid and anticipate a change in formation with a more rigid 4-5-1 formation. Matt Phillips and former Spurs man Nacer Chadli playing in the wide roles, although they will need to be disciplined especially when they are not in possession of the ball.





Expect the hard working Salomon Rondon to resume his starting position up front on his own. The Venezuelan international is physically strong and a powerful runner. His hold up play will be all important to allow the team's midfield to get alongside him to build an attack, but his strength could unsettle the Tottenham back three.

Tottenham Hotspur potential line up: Lloris, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Trippier, Eriksen, Winks, Rose, Alli, Son and Kane





West Brom potential line up: Foster, Nydom, Hegazy, Evans, Gibbs, Phillips, Krychowiak, Barry, Livermore, Chadli and Rondon.

Match Prediction





With West Brom's current upheaval, which must be a little unsettling for the squad, and lack of confidence Tottenham will have too much for their Premier League opponents.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

With the array of attacking threats that Pochettino has at his disposal anticipate a comfortable home victory with plenty of possession, but an improved display from the visitors.





Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 West Brom