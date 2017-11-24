West Ham 1-1 Leicester: Frustrated Hammers Remain in Bottom Three After Being Held by Foxes

David Moyes search for his first win as West Ham manager continued after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Friday night.

After Mark Albrighton put Claude Puel's side ahead after eight minutes it looked as the Hammers dismal start to the campaign would continue. However, they salvaged a point from a Cheikou Kouyate header on the stroke of half time.

Despite heavy pressure in the second half from the home side they couldn't force their way through a resilient Leicester backline and had to settle for a point.

Following a 2-0 defeat to Watford in his first game in charge Moyes was hoping for a positive response against the Foxes but got off to the worst possible start when Jamie Vardy's hopeful cross wasn't dealt with by Angelo Ogbonna and was calmly converted by the onrushing Albrighton past a helpless Joe Hart.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Things almost went from bad to worse as the away side had appeals for a penalty turned down by Martin Atkinson after Arthur Masuaku clumsily felled Albrighton in the area, with claims from the away side falling on deaf ears.

Vardy then nearly doubled his sides lead, when he was found by Vicente Iborra before cutting inside Winston Reid and curling his effort just wide of the far post. Ogbonna then nearly made amends for his error when he met a Manuel Lanzini free-kick but saw his effort turned away by a sprawling Kasper Schmeichel.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With half-time beckoning the Hammers were level when Kouyate met Lanzini's inch perfect delivery to head home via a deflection off Danny Simpson to give the home side hope heading into the second half.

Despite the support of the willing home fans West Ham were unable to force a way past Wes Morgan and co in a second period that lacked any real quality and saw a battle in the middle of the park and failed to produce any real flow due to multiple injuries.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The impressive Marko Arnautovic headed over from a Masuaku cross before limping off to be replaced by Andre Ayew, who himself had a penalty appeal turned down, despite the desperate appeals from the players and fans.

Ayew was in the thick of the action as he was perhaps somewhat fortunate to see only a yellow card for a two footed challenge on Demarai Gray, who also received a caution for his reaction to the former Swansea man's challenge.

Moyes had one last throw of the dice as wantaway striker Diafra Sakho replaced Masuaku, but it was Ayew who nearly stole the three points as a corner wasn't properly dealt with by Leicester but the Ghanian's acrobatic effort flew onto the roof of the net, as both sides came away with a point.