PHOTO: Dele Alli Gives Spurs Teammates a Fright After Showing Up to Training as Batman Villain

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was sporting some rather unusual gear when training with his teammates earlier this week.

The 21-year-old had a striking resemblance to a DC Comics villain when the Spurs squad rocked up for training, ahead of their Premier League clash with West Brom on Saturday.

Although players wearing extra clothing to keep their neck and face warm on cold days is nothing new, Alli appeared to chuck his Halloween costume on from last month and come to training dressed as Bane - a supervillain from the Batman franchise. 

The character rose to popularity thanks to the film 'The Dark Knight Rises', released in 2012 and directed by Christopher Nolan, where popular actor Tom Hardy brilliantly portrayed the villain, Bane.

And there is a frightening resemblance between the two.

Tottenham fans will be hoping that their young talisman doesn't leave the club to pursue a career as an actor. However, with the news that Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the former MK Dons midfielder, the Tottenham faithful could be in favour of Alli chasing a career in Hollywood.

Alli has become one of Tottenham's most important players since arriving from MK Dons in 2015. At just 21, the midfielder could help Tottenham cement themselves as one of the best sides in European football if he stays in north London for the foreseeable future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters