Roy Hodgson Reveals Chelsea Can Recall Ruben Loftus-Cheek From Palace Loan on One Condition

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that Chelsea have the ability to recall midfield star Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but only if he fails to play for the Eagles for several consecutive matches.

The 21-year-old has made an instant impact at Selhurst Park since being sent out on a season-long deal in the summer, where he has since earned his first two senior England caps as a result. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Whilst Loftus-Cheek has thrived in midfield for Crystal Palace, Antonio Conte's Chelsea have struggled for cover in the middle of the park following untimely injuries to N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

However, Conte will be unable to recall the 21-year-old so long as he is featuring regularly for the Eagles as Hodgson said, via the Metro: "I have a feeling that they have the right to call him back if he is not playing enough games or featuring in enough games, which is a good clause.

"If you are loaning out players who you believe in to get playing time, and the clubs aren’t using the player, then I think you are entitled to bring them back. 

"I think that clause exists. That is, I suppose, a risk for us. If we suddenly decide we don’t want to use him then he could go back. But we are enjoying having him with us and using him in our team, so I don’t think I have to fear that at this moment in time," he added.

Loftus-Cheek has made nine appearances for Crystal Palace so far this season, where he has shown an impressive level of consistency throughout the club's rough start to the campaign. 

