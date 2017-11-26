Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Reveals Why He Opted to Shave Off His Beard Ahead of Liverpool Draw

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has revealed why he chose to shave off his beard ahead of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

The Italian tactician had revealed his intention to eventually grow a "long, long beard", although he clearly had a change of heart.

After his side left Anfield with a point, he claimed that his decision to shave was due to the opinion of his daughter.

Short but sweet—Antonio Conte's lucky beard is gone, and here's why 😂 pic.twitter.com/MPrGdqAKbk — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2017

“I wanted to try a new look but yesterday my daughter told me I looked older with the beard so I’ve decided to cut it," Conte said, quoted by Calcio Mercato. "What did my wife say? My daughter is more important than my wife.”

This came despite Chelsea's win at West Brom last week, a result that prompted Conte to suggest the beard might bring good luck.

“I don’t know if I look good but my wife suggested me to try for once," he said. "This is the first time, we can see if it brings good luck.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

"This is the first time that I try to change my look, but that’s my wife’s decision. [If it brings luck], I hope to finish the season with a long, long beard.”

Beard or not, Conte would have been relieved to have left Anfield with a point on Saturday. The Blues trailed from the 65th minute when Mohamed Salah scored his tenth league goal of the season.

But a late equaliser from Willian was enough to earn Chelsea a draw, and maintain a three-point gap over fifth-placed Liverpool.

